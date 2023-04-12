Wednesday, April 12, 2023
The-Link-Multifamily-Frisco
The new multifamily community at The Link in Frisco is scheduled for a summer 2025 completion.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Stillwater Capital to Develop Multifamily Community at $1B Link Mixed-Use Project in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Stillwater Capital will develop a 352-unit multifamily project at The Link, a 240-acre mixed-use development in Frisco. The Link, which has a total price tag of about $1 billion, connects to the PGA of America’s new, 600-acre headquarters campus via a pedestrian promenade and a network of public green spaces. The new multifamily community will offer townhome- and cottage-style residences and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, golf simulator, putting green and a courtyard with a fire pit. Construction is slated to begin this spring and to be complete in summer 2025.

