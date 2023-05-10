Stirling, Level Homes to Develop Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Geismar, Louisiana

GEISMAR, LA. — A joint venture between Stirling and Level Homes plans to develop Arabella at Dutchtown Townhomes, a build-to-rent (BTR) residential development in Geismar. The companies recently acquired a 7.5-acre parcel for the project, which will comprise 48 three-bedroom single-family townhomes, as well as a leasing office and clubhouse.

The design-build team includes architect Architectural Studio and general contractor/homebuilder Level Homes. Stirling will be responsible for development, horizontal land improvements and amenities, in addition to asset management and accounting oversight of the project. BH Management will handle daily onsite management and leasing.

Construction will begin on the first townhomes later this month, and the development is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.