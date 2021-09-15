REBusinessOnline

Stirling Properties Purchases 140,000 SF Pepsi Distribution Center in Livingston, Louisiana

Pepsi Distribution Facility

Built in 2016, the Pepsi Distribution Center sits on 15 acres and is located along the Interstate 12 corridor.

LIVINGSTON, LA. — Stirling Properties has purchased the Pepsi Distribution Center, a 140,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 28517 S. Front Road in Livingston. Heck Realty/Raymond Heck sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2016, the Pepsi Distribution Center sits on 15 acres and is located along the Interstate 12 corridor. The facility is fully occupied by PepsiCo. Inc. and serves as a logistics hub for PepsiCo brands, including Gatorade, Frito-Lay, Starbucks and Mountain Dew. The facility services the greater Baton Rouge, New Orleans and southeast Louisiana areas.

Townsend Underhill of Stirling Properties will serve as the asset manager for the property. Beezie Landry, Justin Langlois and Chad Rigby of Stirling Investment Advisors, a division of Stirling Properties, handled the sales transaction.

