Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
8 Hughes in Irvine, California, is situated on 2.3 acres.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Stivers Investment Sells Flex Office Building in Irvine, California for $11.8M

by Jeff Shaw

IRVINE, CALIF. — Stivers Investment Co. has sold a two-story flex office building in Irvine for $11.8 million. The building is located at 8 Hughes. 

Built in 2000 in the Irvine Spectrum, it is situated on 2.3 acres with four spaces parking per 1,000 square feet. The capacity can be divided into a multitenant building. The building was 30 percent occupied at the time of sale. 

The new owner plans to occupy the vacant portion of the building, collect income from the existing lease and hold the asset long-term. J.R. Williamson with the Orange County office Investment Services Group of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller in this transaction.

You may also like

Tricera Capital, Merrimac Ventures Complete Renovation of L&C...

Rosewood Realty Brokers $33.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 21,384 SF Office...

ABI Brokers Sale of Apartment Community in East...

Premier Workspaces Opens 14,500 SF Shared Office Property...

P3 Post Leases 11,359 SF Office Space in...

CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property...

JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 101,362 SF Industrial Property...