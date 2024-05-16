Stockbridge Buys 540,478 SF Industrial Portfolio in Ontario, California for $142.2M

ONTARIO, CALIF. — San Francisco-based Stockbridge has acquired a core industrial portfolio in the Inland Empire from Principal Asset Management for $142.2 million. Located at 3351 E. Philadelphia St. and 4450 E. Lowell St. in Ontario, the two-building portfolio offers 540,478 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the properties were both 100 percent occupied.

Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison and Matt Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – West represented the seller in the transaction. Phil Lombardo, Chuck Belden and Andrew Starnes of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advisory.

Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Joseph Lieske, Max Schafer and Becca Tse of Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance collaborated in sourcing acquisition financing for the transaction.