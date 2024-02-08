Thursday, February 8, 2024
The industrial outdoor storage property at 446 S. Yucca Ave. in Rialto, Calif., was sold as part of a three-building IOS portfolio.
Stockbridge, Dedeaux Properties Divest of Three-Property Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio in the Inland Empire

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO AND RIALTO, CALIF. — Stockbridge and Dedeaux Properties have completed the disposition of a three-property industrial outdoor storage portfolio in California’s Inland Empire. Terms of the transaction, including the name of the buyer and acquisition price, were not released.

Totaling 1 million square feet on 23.2 acres, the three buildings are located at 446 S. Yucca Ave. in Rialto and 1066 N. Tippecanoe Ave. and 1938 W. 5th St. in San Bernardino.

Mark Detmer, Evan Moran, Chad Solomon, Patrick Wood and Louis Tomaselli of JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction. Brian Halpern and Jason Rosin, also of JLL, assisted with the procurement of the financing.

