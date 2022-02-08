REBusinessOnline

Stockbridge Real Estate, Cityview Buy South Bay X Multifamily Development in Gardena, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Gardena, Calif., South Bay X will feature 265 apartments, a pool, fitness center and three open-air courtyards.

GARDENA, CALIF. — A joint venture between Stockbridge Real Estate and Cityview has purchased South Bay X, a development site fully entitled for sustainable multifamily housing located at 12850 Crenshaw Blvd. in Gardena. South Bay X will feature 265 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 510 square feet to 1,197 square feet.

The joint venture plan to achieve LEED Silver certification with the project, designing the Class A property to realize 20 to 30 percent improved energy efficiency over other similar non-green buildings. South Bay X will feature high-performing lighting, enhanced indoor air quality and a solar thermal water heating system that relies on renewable energy.

The property will offer premier interior finishes, a fitness center and expansive outdoor amenities, including a pool, spa, lanai, outdoor strength area, barbecues and three open-air courtyards.

The project is slated to break ground in the fourth quarter, with completion scheduled for early 2025.

