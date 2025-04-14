Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in San Mateo, California

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Stockbridge and Wilson Meany have received a $170 million first mortgage for Bay Meadows Apartment Collection, a four-property portfolio in San Mateo. The 390-unit portfolio offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, averaging 1,035 square feet, and 9,961 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The portfolio includes the 108-unit Field House, built in 2015; the 70-unit Quimby, built in 2017; the 158-unit Russell, built in 2017; and the 54-unit Hawthorne, built in 2024. The portfolio is located within the 83-acre Bay Meadows master-planned community.

Bruce Ganong, Chris Handy, Elijah Lax and Tomie Vegą of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through New York Life Real Estate Investors for the borrower.