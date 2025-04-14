Monday, April 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hawthorne-Apts-San-Mateo-CA
The 54-unit Hawthorne is part of the Bay Meadows Apartment Collection in San Mateo, Calif.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in San Mateo, California

by Amy Works

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Stockbridge and Wilson Meany have received a $170 million first mortgage for Bay Meadows Apartment Collection, a four-property portfolio in San Mateo. The 390-unit portfolio offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, averaging 1,035 square feet, and 9,961 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The portfolio includes the 108-unit Field House, built in 2015; the 70-unit Quimby, built in 2017; the 158-unit Russell, built in 2017; and the 54-unit Hawthorne, built in 2024. The portfolio is located within the 83-acre Bay Meadows master-planned community.

Bruce Ganong, Chris Handy, Elijah Lax and Tomie Vegą of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through New York Life Real Estate Investors for the borrower.

You may also like

Center Park Group to Deliver 155 Build-to-Rent Townhomes...

Berkadia Provides $23.2M Loan to Refinance Multifamily Community...

Formosa Acquires 310,000 SF Office Campus in Newport...

Choice Hotels Opens Three Everhome Suites Locations in...

Northwest Healthcare Properties Sells Two-Building Medical Office Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage...

JLL Arranges $22.5M in Financing for Metro Chicago...

Gindi Equities Acquires 162-Unit Amber Valley Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Northern...