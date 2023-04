LOS ANGELES — Stockdale Capital Partners has created a new open-ended, core-plus healthcare fund that will actively pursue medical office acquisitions. The seed investment was a 147,078-square-foot medical office building located at 2100 West 3rd Street Medical Center in Los Angeles. The space is 99 percent leased to major tenants, including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Providence Health & Services and AltaMed Health Services Corporation.