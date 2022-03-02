REBusinessOnline

Stockdale Capital Acquires 186,000 SF Los Angeles Athletic Club

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Retail, Western

Los Angeles Athletic Club features 72 hotel rooms, 17,200 square feet of meeting and event space, an indoor swimming pool, track, basketball court, racquetball courts, handball courts, squash courts, yoga, kickboxing, aerobics, Pilates studios and spa and wellness facilities.

LOS ANGELES — Stockdale Capital Partners has purchased Los Angeles Athletic Club, a 186,000-square-foot club in downtown Los Angeles, for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

The 12-story club, which opened at its current location at the corner of Seventh and Olive streets in 1912, features Beaux-Arts architecture, 72 hotel rooms, 17,200 square feet of ballrooms, meeting and event space and rooftop facilities. The property also includes an indoor swimming pool, track, basketball court, racquetball courts, handball courts, squash courts, yoga, kickboxing, aerobics, Pilates studios and spa and wellness facilities.

Since 2015, the property has undergone $29.3 million in capital improvements.

The acquisition includes the adjacent Olive Park Garage, an eight-story structure with 421 parking spaces, 12,000 square feet of office and retail space and a 114-space surface parking lot.

