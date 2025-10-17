Friday, October 17, 2025
Amelia at Farmer’s Market in downtown Dallas totals 297 units. The property was built in 2019.
Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Stockdale Capital Partners has acquired Amelia at Farmer’s Market, a 297-unit apartment complex in downtown Dallas. Built in 2019, the five-story property is located in the Farmers Market neighborhood and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a sky lounge, infinity-edge pool, wine lounge, community library and a fitness center. Greystar has been brought in as property manager. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

