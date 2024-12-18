Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The MarinHealth Medical Plaza offers 83,789 square feet of medical office space. (Photo credit: Stockdale Capital Partners)
Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 83,789 SF MarinHealth Medical Plaza in Novato, California

by Amy Works

NOVATO, CALIF. — Stockdale Capital Partners has acquired The MarinHealth Medical Plaza (MHMP), located at 75 Rowland Way in Novato, for $32.8 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1997 and renovated in 2017, the 83,789-square-foot property is anchored by MarinHealth, which leases 72,888 square feet (90 percent) of the building. Adjacent to Sutter Health’s Novato Community Hospital, tenants of MHMP include clinical specialties, primary care, OBGYN, imaging, laboratory, family medicine, cardiovascular and dermatology.

The purchase is Stockdale Capital Partners’ sixth acquisition of its recently formed, U.S.-focused, open-ended Healthcare Real Estate Investment Fund.

