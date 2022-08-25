REBusinessOnline

Stockdale Capital Partners Buys 100-Room The Source Hotel in Denver for $61.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

The-Source-Denver-CO

The Source in Denver offers 100 guest rooms, a rooftop full-service restaurant and 5,575 square feet of event space. (Photo credit: Stockdale Capital Partners)

DENVER — Stockdale Capital Partners has acquired The Source, a hotel located in Denver’s River North Arts District, for $61.9 million. The transaction also included a 300-stall parking garage and 17,000-square-foot surface parking lot.

The Source features 100 guest rooms, a full-service rooftop restaurant, 5,575 square feet of event space, a fitness center, rooftop pool and business center. Additionally, the hotel offers 44,000 square feet of onsite restaurant and retail space in its Market Hall I & II locations.

Stockdale Capital plans to refresh guest rooms, re-imagine the rooftop restaurant, “activate the hotel lobby experience” and create additional revenue drivers for the hotel’s retail space.

The name of the seller was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  