Stockdale Capital Partners Buys 100-Room The Source Hotel in Denver for $61.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

The Source in Denver offers 100 guest rooms, a rooftop full-service restaurant and 5,575 square feet of event space. (Photo credit: Stockdale Capital Partners)

DENVER — Stockdale Capital Partners has acquired The Source, a hotel located in Denver’s River North Arts District, for $61.9 million. The transaction also included a 300-stall parking garage and 17,000-square-foot surface parking lot.

The Source features 100 guest rooms, a full-service rooftop restaurant, 5,575 square feet of event space, a fitness center, rooftop pool and business center. Additionally, the hotel offers 44,000 square feet of onsite restaurant and retail space in its Market Hall I & II locations.

Stockdale Capital plans to refresh guest rooms, re-imagine the rooftop restaurant, “activate the hotel lobby experience” and create additional revenue drivers for the hotel’s retail space.

The name of the seller was not released.