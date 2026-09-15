Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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13920-City-Center-Dr-Chino-Hills-CA
The lifestyle center totals 378,140 square feet.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Stockdale Capital Partners, Hamilton Lane Acquire Shoppes at Chino Hills in California for $157M

by Amy Works

CHINO HILLS, CALIF. — Stockdale Capital Partners, together with funds managed by Hamilton Lane, has purchased The Shoppes at Chino Hills, an open-air lifestyle center in Chino Hills, for $157 million. The buyer plans to rename the property The Shops at Chino Hills. Stockdale led the acquisition, with Hamilton Lane as a co-investor.

Originally developed in 2008, The Shops at Chino Hills features 378,140 square feet of retail, restaurants and experiential space situated on more than 25 acres at 13920 City Center Drive. Trader Joe’s and Barnes & Noble anchor the center, which serves a customer base of more than 300,000 residents within a five-mile radius.

Stockdale plans to invest in the community and property with a rebranding, remerchandising and repositioning strategy to be shared at a later time. Jimmy Slusher, Mark Damiani, James Tyrrell and Shaya Northrup of CBRE marketed the asset.

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