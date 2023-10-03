Stockdale Capital Partners Plans 145,000 SF Medical Office, Life Sciences Project in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Stockdale Capital Partners has announced plans for 656 S. Vincente Boulevard, a medical office and life sciences property in Los Angeles’ Golden Triangle area. The project will be the first new medical office and life sciences building constructed in the area in more than 20 years.

The 12-story property will feature 145,000 square feet of Class A medical office and life sciences space that combines both environmental sustainability and best-in-class amenities. The building will feature electric vehicle charging stations, ample bicycle parking, direct access to a major transit thoroughfare and 418 parking spaces with full valet service for tenants and patients.

The project team includes Atelier R and HMC for architectural and design services. Jones Lang LaSalle’s construction management team will support pre-construction and consulting services through the design and construction phases.

The building will include an integrated solar framework capable of offsetting building energy usage; recycled building materials designed to maximize energy efficiency; high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; low-water usage plumbing and mechanical systems; drop irrigation; extensive green space; and interior and exterior gardens to help optimize air quality throughout the building.

Core-and-shell completion is slated for October 2026. Angie Weber and Dana Nialsi of CBRE will handle leasing for the project.