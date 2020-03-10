Stockdale Capital Partners Secures $330M Construction Loan for The Campus at Horton in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Stockdale Capital Partners has closed on a $330 million loan with a group of funds managed by Alliance Bernstein to continue the redevelopment efforts at Horton Plaza in San Diego.

Exterior construction is scheduled to begin soon with 600 to 800 construction workers expected on-site to build the mixed-use creative office and retail redevelopment. Stockdale Capital originally announced its redevelopment plans for Horton Plaza Mall in January.

The Campus at Horton will include 700,000 square feet of creative office space and 300,000 square feet of retail space. The development is targeting LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum and WiredSource certifications, with sustainability efforts at the forefront of design and construction.

Completion is slated for the end of 2021. Developers estimate the project will bring 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to the community.