Stockdale Capital Partners to Proceed with Horton Plaza Mall Redevelopment in San Diego

The Campus at Horton in downtown San Diego will feature 700,000 square feet of creative office space and 300,000 square feet of curated retail space.

SAN DIEGO — Stockdale Capital Partners and Macy’s have reached an agreement for the redevelopment of the existing Horton Plaza Mall in downtown San Diego.

The project was put on hold due to a disagreement between the two companies. Macy’s has now agreed to close its store at the property, paving the way for the redevelopment to continue. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stockdale Capital will now continue with its redevelopment plans to transform the nearly vacant mall into The Campus at Horton, a creative office, entertainment and retail center.

The redevelopment will include 700,000 square feet of sustainably-driven creative office space that will be home to 3,000 to 4,000 new high-quality jobs. Slated for completion in 2021, the property will also include creating 300,000 square feet of curated retail space and an activated and reimagined Horton Plaza Park.

In May 2019, the San Diego City Council unanimously approved reducing the previous retail deed restriction on the property and Stockdale Capital Partners’ redevelopment vision. The Macy’s store will reportedly close in March, and redevelopment of the site is scheduled to begin in 2021, according to The Times of San Diego.