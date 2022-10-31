REBusinessOnline

Stockdale Capital to Develop 145,000 SF Medical Office Tower in Los Angeles’ Westside

Posted on by in California, Development, Healthcare, Western

656-S-San-Vicente-Blvd-Los-Angeles-CA

The 12-story building at 656 S. San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles will offers 145,000 square feet of medical office space. (Photo credit: Stockdale Capital Partners)

LOS ANGELES — Stockdale Capital Partners has received approval from the Los Angeles City Council for the development of a 12-story Class A medical office building at 656 S. San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhood.

With construction slated to begin as early as late 2023, the 145,000-square-foot project will offer surgery, invasive outpatient services, laboratory space and patient-centered medical space.

The property will also feature living gardens on the ground floor and upper floors, low-water usage and drip irrigation, increased plantings and greenspace, potential for building-integrated solar, use of recycled materials, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, and energy-efficient design and green spaces throughout.

Additional amenities will include electric vehicle charging stations, ample bicycle parking and 418 parking spaces with valet services.

