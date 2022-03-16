REBusinessOnline

Stockdale Investment Group Acquires 85,000 SF Office, Retail Property in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Retail, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based firm Stockdale Investment Group has acquired Knox Park Village, an 85,000-square-foot office and retail property located in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The two-acre property comprises roughly 59,000 square feet of office space and 26,000 square feet of retail space that is designed to accommodate about 30 tenants. Current retail users include Pei Wei Asian Diner, T-Mobile, Mattress Firm and Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

