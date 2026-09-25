Stockman Development Receives $482.5M in Financing for Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. — Stockman Development, led by Marquee Development, has secured $482.5 million in financing from GoldenTree Asset Management to advance The Stockman, Auberge Collection, which recently broke ground at the base of Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs. The financing comes amid early residential demand for the project, with more than 25 percent of residences under contract since sales launched earlier this summer. The early sales includes four of the project’s rooftop Barn residences, including a $19 million residence.

The Stockman, Auberge Collection will include 95 ski-in, ski-out private residences and a 59-key Auberge Collection hotel. Amenities will include culinary venues, slope-side après, a full-service Wellbeing by Auberge spa and pool, ski valet and year-round programming. Located at 1965 Ski Time Square Drive, the nine-story property will offer the only luxury branded ski-in, ski-out residences in Steamboat Springs. The hotel and residences are slated to open simultaneously in 2030.

The Stockman development marks Marquee Development’s expansion into the mountain sector. The Chicago-based developer is known for creating mixed-use destinations anchored by sports and entertainment.