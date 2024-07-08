Monday, July 8, 2024
The office building at 1760 Market St. in Philadelphia totals 126,000 square feet.
Stockton Real Estate Buys 126,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm Stockton Real Estate Advisors has purchased 1760 Market Street, a 126,000-square-foot office building in downtown Philadelphia. The building offers a tenant lounge and conference center, as well as indoor bike storage space. Stockton previously co-owned the building and repositioned the asset for sale in 2018 via renovation of the penthouse suite, which now features private rooftop decks and mezzanine space, as well as the introduction of new building systems. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

