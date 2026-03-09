Monday, March 9, 2026
Stockyards Heritage to Undertake $30M Renovation of Fort Worth Hospitality Properties

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Stockyards Heritage Development Co., which is a partnership between California-based Majestic Realty and Fort Worth-based Hickman Cos., will undertake a $30 million renovation of two hospitality properties in the historic Stockyards District in downtown Fort Worth. The renovation of the Stockyards Hotel and H3 Ranch will deliver upgraded infrastructure and a refreshed dining room, as well as other updates to preserve the properties’ historic character. The hotel first opened in 1907, and the H3 Ranch debuted in 1998. Work is set to begin in early April, with the H3 Ranch scheduled to reopen by the end of the year. The hotel will reopen in early 2027.

