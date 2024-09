LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Stoic Equity Partners has acquired Parkwood Center, a 65,000-square-foot, multi-tenant flex industrial property located at 6801 W. 12th St. in Little Rock. This increases the Daphne, Ala.-based investor’s holdings in Little Rock to three properties spanning more than 150,000 square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Parkwood Center features suites ranging in size from 975 to 6,298 square feet and offers proximity to I-630 and I-430.