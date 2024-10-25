Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility in Springdale, Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Stoic Equity Partners has acquired a 94,589-square-foot industrial complex located at 444 Old Wire Road in Springdale. The multi-tenant facility comprises 20 suites across nine buildings. This marks the fourth asset in the state for the buyer, which owns over 1.1 million square feet of commercial space across six states in the Southeast.

“We began targeting the Northwest Arkansas market earlier this year, so we are excited to get this property closed,” says Grant Reaves, cofounder and managing director of Stoic Equity Partners.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed.