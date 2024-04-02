Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Matthews Real Estate brokered the $5.8 million sale of the five-building office and warehouse property in McDonough, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialOfficeSoutheast

Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 SF Flex Property in McDonough, Georgia

by John Nelson

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Stoic Equity Partners has purchased a 90,300-square-foot office and warehouse property located on McDonough Parkway in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The Daphne, Ala.-based investor purchased the five-building property through an investment fund named SEP Industrial Holdings I LLC for $5.8 million.

Nick Watson and Harrison Auerbach of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed, Georgia-based seller in the transaction.

The flex property features loading docks, drive-in access, 18- to 20-foot clear heights and truck court space. The McDonough property is the second Atlanta-area investment for Stoic Equity Partners.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $328M Construction Loan for Luxury Condo...

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Westmont Commons in Asheville for...

JLL Brokers Sale of 154-Room Hampton Inn Hotel...

IKEA to Open New Format Store in Alpharetta,...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 15-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Corgan Signs 5,000 SF Office Lease at Frost...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys 118,751 SF Mercado...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale of 5,092 SF Office...