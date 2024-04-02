Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 SF Flex Property in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Stoic Equity Partners has purchased a 90,300-square-foot office and warehouse property located on McDonough Parkway in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The Daphne, Ala.-based investor purchased the five-building property through an investment fund named SEP Industrial Holdings I LLC for $5.8 million.

Nick Watson and Harrison Auerbach of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed, Georgia-based seller in the transaction.

The flex property features loading docks, drive-in access, 18- to 20-foot clear heights and truck court space. The McDonough property is the second Atlanta-area investment for Stoic Equity Partners.