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Seamist-Commons
Seamist Commons will span 68 acres and will include retail and restaurant space; office space; a 28-acre forest; golf cart accessibility; electric vehicle charging infrastructure; and additional outparcels for build-to-suit users and ground-lease tenants.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Stone City Capital to Develop 68-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Summerville, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Charlotte-based Stone City Capital will develop Seamist Commons, a 68-acre mixed-use development located in the Charleston suburb of Summerville. The development will include retail and restaurant space in a walkable, village-style setting; office space; residential units with a central community “Commons”; a 28-acre forest preserve with potential future trailheads; golf cart accessibility; electric vehicle charging infrastructure; and outparcels for build-to-suit users and ground-lease tenants. Seamist Commons will serve a trade area anchored by approximately 20,000 nearby homes.

Preleasing efforts are underway for Phase I of Seamist Commons, featuring retail spaces ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to 11,900 square feet. In early 2027, Core Commercial plans to break ground on Seamist Commons Boulevard, a two-story promenade. Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic (CBC Atlantic) is leading leasing efforts for the retail space at Seamist Commons.

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