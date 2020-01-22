Stone Harbour Capital Acquires 162,000 SF Office Building in Milford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

MILFORD, CONN. — Connecticut-based private equity firm Stone Harbour Capital has acquired a 162,000-square-foot office building in the coastal Connecticut city of Milford. Built on 12 acres in 1988, the four-story property was formerly known as Merritt Crossing. Stone Harbour will rebrand the building as Great River Corporate Center and introduce a value-add program that will deliver an upgraded café, coffee bar, fitness center, coworking spaces and conference center, as well as dining and recreation areas. Renovations are set to start this month with completion slated for summer 2020. The seller was not disclosed.