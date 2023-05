CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Building supplies distributor Stone Resources has signed a 91,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to commercialcafé.com, the property at 2425 Carter Drive was built on 4.9 acres in 1986. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Taurus, in the lease negotiations.