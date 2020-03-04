REBusinessOnline

Stonebridge Acquires Marriott Hotel in Northern Virginia for $17.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Southeast, Virginia

Residence Inn by Marriott Herndon Reston features complimentary Wi-Fi, a pool, barbecue and picnic area, complimentary breakfast buffet, 24-hour market, an onsite business center and meeting space.

HERNDON, VA. — Stonebridge Cos. has acquired Residence Inn by Marriott Herndon Reston in Herndon for $17.3 million. The hotel offers 168 rooms and features complimentary Wi-Fi, a pool, barbecue and picnic area, complimentary breakfast buffet, 24-hour market, an onsite business center and meeting space. The property is situated at 315 Elden St., 24 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. and two miles from Reston Town Center, which features more than 50 retailers and 35 restaurants. LNR Partners LLC sold the hotel.

