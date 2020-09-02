REBusinessOnline

StoneBridge Buys Magnolia Terrace Apartment Complex in Charlotte for $40.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Magnolia Terrace include a pool, clubhouse, dog park, fitness center, playground and a business center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StoneBridge Investments has acquired Magnolia Terrace, a 264-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, for $40.7 million. The property, which was built in 1989, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park, fitness center, playground and business center. The asset is located at 8301 Paces Oaks Blvd., nine miles northeast of downtown Charlotte. Jordan McCarley and Brooks Colquitt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Atlanta-based RADCO Cos., in the transaction. Elliott Throne, Cory Fowler, and Amit Kakar of JLL originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  