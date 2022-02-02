StoneBridge Investments Acquires Apartment Community in Durham for $56.2M

DURHAM, N.C. — StoneBridge Investments has acquired Haven at Patterson Place, a 242-unit apartment community in Durham, for $56.2 million. Howard Jenkins and Kevin Kempf of CBRE’s Southeast Multifamily team represented the seller, an affiliate of Washington, D.C.-based FCP. This property is StoneBridge’s fourth acquisition in the Raleigh-Durham market, and now the company owns a portfolio of more than 1,000 units in the Research Triangle area.

Built in 2002, Haven at Patterson Place offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average range of 669 to 1,404 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, cyber café, community fire pit, dog park, playground, grilling stations, resident car wash with vacuum station and complimentary package service.

StoneBridge plans to make renovations to the property including modernizing clubhouse design and decor, adding a 24-hour touchless package locker system and enhancing the pool and outdoor lounge areas. Unit renovations will include the addition of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern Shaker style cabinet fronts, subway tile backsplashes, a modern lighting package, vinyl plank flooring, washer-dryer sets in all units and a tech package.

Located at 5110 Old Chapel Hill Road, the property is situated near Interstate 40 and N.C. Highway 15-501. The property is situated 5.2 miles from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 5.9 miles from Duke University and 17.3 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.