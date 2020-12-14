REBusinessOnline

Stonebridge, Rockefeller to Redevelop 400,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Office, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stonebridge and Rockefeller Group will redevelop the Jackson Graham Building, a 400,000-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter district. Redevelopment costs are expected to total more than $300 million. The building currently serves as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s headquarters. The development team expects to break ground on the project in 2023, allowing Metro to remain at the site through 2022. Upon completion, which is slated for 2025, Metro will not return to the space. However, Metro will continue to own the land, which Stonebridge and Rockefeller will control on a 99-year ground lease. The Jackson Graham Building has served as Metro’s headquarters since 1974. The asset is situated at 600 Fifth St. NW, between the White House and U.S. Capitol Building. The building will feature a rooftop deck and a penthouse conference center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  