Stonebridge, Rockefeller to Redevelop 400,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stonebridge and Rockefeller Group will redevelop the Jackson Graham Building, a 400,000-square-foot office property in Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter district. Redevelopment costs are expected to total more than $300 million. The building currently serves as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s headquarters. The development team expects to break ground on the project in 2023, allowing Metro to remain at the site through 2022. Upon completion, which is slated for 2025, Metro will not return to the space. However, Metro will continue to own the land, which Stonebridge and Rockefeller will control on a 99-year ground lease. The Jackson Graham Building has served as Metro’s headquarters since 1974. The asset is situated at 600 Fifth St. NW, between the White House and U.S. Capitol Building. The building will feature a rooftop deck and a penthouse conference center.