Stonebrooke Equipment Leases 99,683 SF of Industrial Space in Rosemount, Minnesota

The company expects to take occupancy at 15100 Business Parkway in August.

ROSEMOUNT, MINN. — Stonebrooke Equipment Inc. has leased 99,683 square feet of industrial space at 15100 Business Parkway in Rosemount, a southern suburb of the Twin Cities. Stonebrooke specializes in partnering with fleet managers and business owners to provide custom-built fleet solutions to improve productivity, efficiency, safety and profits. Doug Fulton, Rob Youngquist and Andi Simon of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease. Avison Young’s project management team is working with a design and construction team to manage tenant improvements before Stonebrooke takes occupancy in August. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Business Parkway Building.