Stonecrest Resorts Completes Phase II of 143,000 SF Overhaul at Mall at Stonecrest in Metro Atlanta

STONECREST, GA. — Stonecrest Resorts has completed the second phase of redevelopment at Priví, a 143,000-square-foot adaptive reuse of the former Sears department store at The Mall at Stonecrest, which is located roughly 15 miles east of Atlanta. Phase II comprised $4.2 million of renovations and the addition of tenants including Baldwin’s Literary Social Bookstore, Priví Art Gallery, The Exposure Hub, 101 TKO Radio, Priví Event Center, 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna Studio, Picasso’s Splat Room, The Lion’s Cage MMA & Fitness Gym and Garden Life Juice Bar. Stonecrest SeaQuest, an interactive aquarium destination, anchors Phase I of the development.

Bay Mountain Capital has provided $8.3 million in financing for the next phase: the addition of a 40,000-square-foot food hall on the property’s second level. Concepts will include Atlanta Breakfast Club, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Dope Coffee, a craft bar, golf simulator suites, a daiquiri bar and a fine-dining restaurant. Construction is scheduled to begin this quarter, with openings beginning in spring of next year. Plans for the site also include a 10,000-square-foot history and cultural center.