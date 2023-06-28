Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Stonegate-St.-Patrick-Natick
Stonegate St. Patrick in Natick will offer a mix of surface and underground parking options. The site is also located within a short walk of a commuter rail station.
Stonegate Group Breaks Ground on 89,500 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Natick, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NATICK, MASS. — Locally based developer Stonegate Group has broken ground on Stonegate St. Patrick, an 89,500-square-foot, mixed-use redevelopment in Natick, a western suburb of Boston. Designed by Finegold Alexander Architects, the project will convert the site of a former school into a property with 46 apartments, four townhomes and 14,000 square feet of retail space. Apartments will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and 14 apartments will be reserved as affordable housing. Townhomes will feature three- and four-bedroom layouts. Nauset Construction is the general contractor for the project, a tentative completion date for which was not disclosed.

