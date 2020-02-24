Stonehenge NYC, A-Rod Corp., Modlin Group Acquire Multifamily Building in Manhattan for $66.2M

The new owners rebranded the 114-unit multifamily building as Stonehenge 21.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Stonehenge NYC, A-Rod Corp. and Modlin Group has acquired a 114-unit multifamily building in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan, for $66.2 million. The London Family constructed the 14-story building, which is located at 340 East 51st St., in 1965. Formerly known as Allen House, the building has been rebranded as Stonehenge 51. David Krantz and Paul Leibowitz of Savills represented the partnership in the transaction. A-Rod Corp. was founded by former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.