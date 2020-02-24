REBusinessOnline

Stonehenge NYC, A-Rod Corp., Modlin Group Acquire Multifamily Building in Manhattan for $66.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

stonehenge-nyc

The new owners rebranded the 114-unit multifamily building as Stonehenge 21.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Stonehenge NYC, A-Rod Corp. and Modlin Group has acquired a 114-unit multifamily building in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan, for $66.2 million. The London Family constructed the 14-story building, which is located at 340 East 51st St., in 1965. Formerly known as Allen House, the building has been rebranded as Stonehenge 51. David Krantz and Paul Leibowitz of Savills represented the partnership in the transaction. A-Rod Corp. was founded by former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult