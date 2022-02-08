REBusinessOnline

Stonehenge NYC, Stockbridge Capital Buy Manhattan Apartment Building for $128.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The-Cole-Manhattan

The Cole in Manhattan totals 163 units. The property was built in 2002.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based investment firm Stonehenge NYC and San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group has purchased The Cole, a 163-unit apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, for $128.2 million. Built in 2002, the building rises 22 stories, spans 164,000 square feet and includes ground-floor retail space. The amenity package consists of a fitness center, package room, a private courtyard, outdoor grilling areas, billiards room and a resident lounge. Daniel Parker, Paul Gillen, Anthony Ledesma and Allie Boyan of Hodges Ward Elliott brokered the deal. The seller was Carmel Partners. The new ownership will rebrand the property as The Cole by Stonehenge.

