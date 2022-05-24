Stonelake Breaks Ground 619,740 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Construction of Georgetown Logistics Center is expected to be complete in March 2023.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Stonelake Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices located in Texas and Atlanta, has broken ground on Georgetown Logistics Park, a 619,740-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The development will consist of three buildings on a 48-acre site that is situated along the Interstate 35 corridor. The 426,240-square-foot cross-dock building will feature 40-foot clear heights and 82 trailer parking stalls. The 123,200-square-foot rear -load building will house 36-foot clear heights, and the 70,300 square- foot rear-load building will have 32-foot clear heights. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and Zapalac Reed is serving as the general contractor. Pape Dawson is the civil engineer, and JLL is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for March 2023.