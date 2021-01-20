Stonelake Capital Acquires 127,513 SF Industrial Property in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Texas-based investment firm Stonelake Capital Partners has acquired a 127,513-square-foot industrial property in northwest Houston. Andy Sowell of Boyd Commercial represented the seller and former occupant of the building, Graybar Electric Co., in the deal. David Munson and Wes Williams, also with Boyd Commercial, subsequently negotiated a full-building lease with Hannibal Industries, a manufacturer of steel pallet racks.