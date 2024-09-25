Stonelake Capital Buys Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Dallas-based Stonelake Capital Partners has purchased two small-bay industrial buildings in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. At the time of sale, the 80,030-square-foot portfolio was fully leased to two single tenants. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The portfolio includes a 34,248-square-foot building at 22200 N. 7th Ave. and a 45,782-square-foot building at 21605 N. Central Ave. Developed in 2000 on 10 acres, the buildings feature gated and secured yards, 24-foot clear heights, grade-level loading and LED lighting.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Trevor McKendry and Chris Rogers of DAUM provided leasing advisory.