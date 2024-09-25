Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
21605-N-Central-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
The building located at 21605 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix offers 45,782 square feet of small-bay industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Stonelake Capital Buys Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Dallas-based Stonelake Capital Partners has purchased two small-bay industrial buildings in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. At the time of sale, the 80,030-square-foot portfolio was fully leased to two single tenants. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The portfolio includes a 34,248-square-foot building at 22200 N. 7th Ave. and a 45,782-square-foot building at 21605 N. Central Ave. Developed in 2000 on 10 acres, the buildings feature gated and secured yards, 24-foot clear heights, grade-level loading and LED lighting.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Trevor McKendry and Chris Rogers of DAUM provided leasing advisory.  

You may also like

BroadRange Logistics Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 379,829 SF Retail Center...

Resolute Capital Partners Buys 104-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Faris Lee Arranges $4M Sale of Fort Worth...

Benderson Acquires 280,000 SF Shopping Center in Fort...

DXD Development Breaks Ground on 667-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Gindi Equities Sells 109-Unit Greenview Meadows Multifamily Community...

NEFCO Construction Supply Signs 163,853 SF Lease Expansion...

Brookfield to Develop 326,087 SF Industrial Project in...