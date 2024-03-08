Stonelake Capital Partners Buys 119,995 SF Distribution Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS ­— Texas-based investment firm Stonelake Capital Partners has purchased a 119,995-square-foot distribution facility in Fort Worth. The building at 4400 Diplomacy Drive, which was fully leased at the time of sale to Litex Industries, is located just south of DFW International Airport in the central part of the metroplex. Jim Carpenter, Jud Clements, Robby Rieke and Madeleine Supplee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Coleman Brown, Michael Massad, Will Thomas and Keontae Burns represented Stonelake on an internal basis.