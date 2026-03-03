Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Stonelake Capital Signs 16,008 SF Office Lease at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Stonelake Capital Partners has signed a 16,008-square-foot office lease at 23Springs, a newly constructed office building in Uptown Dallas. The real estate private equity firm is expanding and relocating from The Crescent to the ninth floor of the 26-story building. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented the landlord, Dallas-based Granite Properties, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Peery Wood of Stream Realty Partners represented Stonelake Capital.

