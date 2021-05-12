Stonelake Capital to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Stonelake Capital Partners, a Texas-based real estate private equity firm, has acquired a 69-acre site in El Paso for the development of Eastlake Logistics Park, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project. The site is located at the corner of Eastlake Boulevard and Interstate 10, adjacent to Amazon’s future fulfillment center. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter and to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. CBRE is leasing the development.