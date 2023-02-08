Stonelake Capital to Develop 180,000 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas
DALLAS — Stonelake Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Texas and Atlanta, will develop 2626 McKinney, a 180,000-square-foot office building in Uptown Dallas. The site is adjacent to a Whole Foods Market. The building will rise 17 stories and will offer amenities such as a lounge with a coffee and cocktail bar, communal kitchen, conference center, fitness center and a landscaped terrace. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for summer 2025.