Stonelake Capital to Develop 180,000 SF Office Building in Uptown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The new office building at 2626 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas is slated for a summer 2025 completion.

DALLAS — Stonelake Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Texas and Atlanta, will develop 2626 McKinney, a 180,000-square-foot office building in Uptown Dallas. The site is adjacent to a Whole Foods Market. The building will rise 17 stories and will offer amenities such as a lounge with a coffee and cocktail bar, communal kitchen, conference center, fitness center and a landscaped terrace. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development for lease. Completion is slated for summer 2025.