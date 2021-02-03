Stonelake Capital to Develop 490-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Construction of The Trinity, a 490-unit apartment community in Dallas by Stonelake Capital Partners, is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.

DALLAS — Texas-based developer Stonelake Capital will develop The Trinity, a 490-unit apartment community that represents the third phase of the company’s 25-acre Trinity Green residential district in west Dallas. The five-story building will be situated on five acres and will feature two pools, multiple clubrooms, a fitness center, coworking spaces and access to the development’s one-acre park. Construction is expected to begin during the second quarter.