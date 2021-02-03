REBusinessOnline

Stonelake Capital to Develop 490-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Trinity-Dallas

Construction of The Trinity, a 490-unit apartment community in Dallas by Stonelake Capital Partners, is scheduled to begin in the second quarter.

DALLAS — Texas-based developer Stonelake Capital will develop The Trinity, a 490-unit apartment community that represents the third phase of the company’s 25-acre Trinity Green residential district in west Dallas. The five-story building will be situated on five acres and will feature two pools, multiple clubrooms, a fitness center, coworking spaces and access to the development’s one-acre park. Construction is expected to begin during the second quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  