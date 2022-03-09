REBusinessOnline

Stoneleigh Cos. Completes Development of 243-Unit Waterford Bay Apartment Community in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

BKV Group designed the riverfront community, which rises four stories.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Stoneleigh Cos. has completed development of Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment community located at 380 Randolph Ave. in St. Paul. BKV Group designed the four-story project. Amenities include an outdoor pool and deck, fitness center and yoga studio, resident lounge, business center, rooftop clubroom, dog wash station, bicycle and kayak storage and indoor parking garage.

The development sits along the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. BKV Group worked closely with representatives from Friends of the Mississippi River and the National Park Service during the entitlement process to ensure the project would support the ecological health of the waterway. The community is one of the first opportunity zone projects in St. Paul, according to the developer. Monthly rents start at $1,301 for studios, and residents can now earn up to two months of free rent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  