Stoneleigh Cos. Completes Development of 243-Unit Waterford Bay Apartment Community in St. Paul

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

BKV Group designed the riverfront community, which rises four stories.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Stoneleigh Cos. has completed development of Waterford Bay, a 243-unit apartment community located at 380 Randolph Ave. in St. Paul. BKV Group designed the four-story project. Amenities include an outdoor pool and deck, fitness center and yoga studio, resident lounge, business center, rooftop clubroom, dog wash station, bicycle and kayak storage and indoor parking garage.

The development sits along the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. BKV Group worked closely with representatives from Friends of the Mississippi River and the National Park Service during the entitlement process to ensure the project would support the ecological health of the waterway. The community is one of the first opportunity zone projects in St. Paul, according to the developer. Monthly rents start at $1,301 for studios, and residents can now earn up to two months of free rent.