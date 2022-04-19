REBusinessOnline

Stonemar Properties Adds New Retail Tenants at Ballantyne Village in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Southeast

Ballantyne Village

Ballantyne Village offers large floor plates for various layouts, 13-foot ceiling heights and the potential for a private tenant rooftop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stonemar Properties is adding several new retailers at Ballantyne Village, a mixed-use development in Charlotte that features offices, shops, restaurants and the new 14-story AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne. The New York-based firm has tapped Foundry Commercial, which handles retail leasing at the property, to oversee leasing of the 55,000 square feet of office space that formerly housed a movie theater.

Ballantyne Village offers large floor plates for various layouts, 13-foot ceiling heights and the potential for a private tenant rooftop. The property features a recently revamped covered parking deck, directional signage and an outdoor patio space overlooking the center’s retailers. Ballantyne Village is located at the southwest corner of Johnston Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

The new retail tenants include Casa Del Tequila, a 2,623-square-foot authentic Mexican restaurant and tequila bar; Vel Tree, a 2,503-square-foot soulful vegan restaurant; and Deka Lash, a 1,082-square-foot eyelash extension and beauty shop. Vel Tree is open, and both Casa Del Tequila and Deka Lash are expected to open by early summer.

The 186-room AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne opened within Ballantyne Village earlier this year. Additionally, directly across the street is the Ballantyne Reimagined project, which is expected to include 10 additional parks, an outdoor amphitheater to accommodate over 3,500 people, a brewery and a connection to the greenway.

In addition to office and retail leasing, Foundry Commercial oversees property management at Ballantyne Village.

