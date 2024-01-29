Monday, January 29, 2024
A consumer goods company will occupy the facility at 101 Stamford Drive in Cary beginning this year.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Stonemont Acquires 154,096 SF Industrial Facility in Cary, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CARY, N.C. — Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has acquired a 154,096-square-foot industrial facility located at 101 Stamford Drive in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. Built in 1994, the building is situated on 15.9 acres and features 24-foot clear heights, 50 car parking spaces, 12 exterior dock doors and 5,086 square feet of office space. Stonemont plans to renovate the property on behalf of a consumer goods company, which will occupy the building beginning this year.

Planned improvements include a new roof, interior upgrades and expansion of trailer parking. The project team includes general contractor Choate Construction and civil engineer WithersRavenel. Joe Messina and Jon Vanderplough of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

