Stonemont Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Development in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on South Florida Logistics Center 95, a two-building, 1.3-million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Fort Pierce. Construction is slated to be complete by the fourth quarter.

South Florida Logistics Center 95 is a Class A development that will include one cross-dock facility totaling 1.1 million square feet with a 40-foot clear heights, along with a rear-load facility totaling 202,400 square feet with 32-foot clear heights. Located at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Orange Avenue, the project is situated adjacent to Interstate 95.

The site and buildings are being developed for possible future e-commerce and third-party logistics tenants. JLL is overseeing leasing for the project, which will have spaces ranging from 50,000 to 1.1 million square feet available for lease.

The project marks Stonemont’s first venture in the South Florida region, with the firm already active in Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland and Tampa. The firm currently has nearly 4 million square feet of new industrial space under construction across Florida.