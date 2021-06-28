Stonemont Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Bristol, Indiana

The project will include 374,320 square feet of warehouse space, a 108,000-square-foot manufacturing area and 10,000 square feet of office space.

BRISTOL, IND. — Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on a 500,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for MJB Wood Group in northern Indiana’s Bristol. Headquartered in Dallas, MJB is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial wood products. The Bristol facility will service the manufacturer’s transportation division, which supplies specialty wood to recreation vehicle (RV) manufacturers in the surrounding area. The development lies on a 37-acre rail-served site and will include 374,320 square feet of warehouse space, a 108,000-square-foot manufacturing area and 10,000 square feet of office space. Stonemont will serve as the building landlord once construction is complete. Stonemont is partnering with ARCO Construction on the project, completion of which is slated for March 2022.